Courtside Toronto Raptors NBA Finals tickets available for US$30,000

It has taken more than 20 years for the Toronto Raptors to make the NBA Finals but when tickets went on sale Monday, they were a hot commodity.

Ticketmaster quickly sold out but there are still plenty of tickets available on secondary selling sites such as StubHub and Seatgeek if you want to skip a mortgage payment or sell your car for a chance to sit courtside.

Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors tips off Thursday and both of the websites currently have tickets available for less than US$700.

That said, if you want to sit near Drake and help him provide backrubs to Raptors coach Nick Nurse you will have to step up a little.

Seatgeek has a pair of courtside seats in the endzone up for grabs for US$21,586.76.

Stubhub is also offering a pair for around US$22,000 as well.

If the series makes it to a Game 7, that will take place on June 16 in Toronto and that is when things start to get pricey.

The lowest tickets available for that contest are US$1800 apiece on Seatgeek and US$2,925 on Stubhub.

You can also sit courtside for US$30,000 on Seatgeek while one ambitious seller is offering seats in the 30th row for US$48,000 apiece.

Naturally, Raptors fans are not amused by the availability of tickets for the game.

me calculating how much I’ll have in my bank account after I purchase a raptors finals game ticket pic.twitter.com/XEEXXUpDQ3 — natz (@egyalitarian) May 23, 2019

One fan was able to score a really great deal on Kijiji.

Just scored a pair of Raptors tickets on kijiji for 100 bucks!!! Toronto here I come pic.twitter.com/EwsxnV7zMJ — David Rockne Corrigan (@RockneCorrigan) May 27, 2019

Police are warning fans not to prepay for tickets on websites such as Kijiji or eBay and to only buy from reputable commercial sellers, adding tickets should not be assumed to be legitimate.

