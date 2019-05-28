Toronto Raptors

May 28, 2019
Updated: May 28, 2019

Courtside Toronto Raptors NBA Finals tickets available for US$30,000

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Steve Kerr not worried about Drake, says he 'called him on his cellphone'

It has taken more than 20 years for the Toronto Raptors to make the NBA Finals but when tickets went on sale Monday, they were a hot commodity.

Ticketmaster quickly sold out but there are still plenty of tickets available on secondary selling sites such as StubHub and Seatgeek if you want to skip a mortgage payment or sell your car for a chance to sit courtside.

READ MORE: NBA Finals 2019: How the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors match up at each position

Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors tips off Thursday and both of the websites currently have tickets available for less than US$700.

WATCH: How Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia celebrated Game 6 win

That said, if you want to sit near Drake and help him provide backrubs to Raptors coach Nick Nurse you will have to step up a little.

Seatgeek has a pair of courtside seats in the endzone up for grabs for US$21,586.76.

Stubhub is also offering a pair for around US$22,000 as well.

If the series makes it to a Game 7, that will take place on June 16 in Toronto and that is when things start to get pricey.

READ MORE: X-Factors will determine if Raptors or Warriors will win NBA Finals

The lowest tickets available for that contest are US$1800 apiece on Seatgeek and US$2,925 on Stubhub.

WATCH: Raptors fans hope Vancouver will get its own ‘Jurassic Park’

You can also sit courtside for US$30,000 on Seatgeek while one ambitious seller is offering seats in the 30th row for US$48,000 apiece.

Naturally, Raptors fans are not amused by the availability of tickets for the game.

One fan was able to score a really great deal on Kijiji.

Police are warning fans not to prepay for tickets on websites such as Kijiji or eBay and to only buy from reputable commercial sellers, adding tickets should not be assumed to be legitimate.

-with a file from Nick Westoll

