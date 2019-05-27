NBA Finals 2019: Peel police issue warning about Toronto Raptors tickets scam

Ahead of the 2019 NBA Finals, Peel Regional Police have issued a warning about a scam targeting sports fans and are urging Toronto Raptors fans to use caution when buying tickets.

“Police have received several reports from citizens who have made online arrangements to purchase Toronto Raptors tickets with unknown individuals,” the fraud bureau said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Citizens then either prepaid online for nonexistent tickets or met with and paid cash to a seller and received fraudulent tickets. Police anticipate that, in light of the Toronto Raptors’ current success, future attempts to defraud members of the pubic will continue.”

Officers suggested fans not prepay for tickets on websites such as Kijiji or eBay and to only buy from reputable commercial sellers, adding tickets should not be assumed to be legitimate.

Peel police operate buy and sell exchange zones in front of three of the service’s stations for those who want a safe place to complete sales of items.

The first game of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors will be in Toronto on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.