Rick Zamperin: X-Factors will determine if Raptors or Warriors will win NBA Finals

With the start of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors just a couple of days away, now is as good a time as any to drill down into the nitty-gritty of this series.

Which players are going to be the X-Factors in this series?

Perhaps I should define what I think an X-Factor is before we go any further. My definition of an X-Factor is a person who can have an enormous impact on a game, or a series in this case, or have very little impact at all. X-Factors are non-superstars who tend to play above their capabilities.

With that being said, here are my 2019 NBA Finals X-Factors. On a side note, I may have already set a new record for the number of times the word X-Factor appears in a blog. If you’re keeping track, I’m up to half a dozen already!

Golden State’s X-Factor is Andre Iguodala. The 35-year-old small forward/shooting guard will be tasked with trying to slow down Raptors star Kawhi Leonard. The 15-year NBA veteran, who has hinted at retirement after this season, is battling a calf injury. In the last 19 playoff games, in which Iguodala has scored in double figures, the Warriors are 18-1, with the only loss coming May 4 in overtime against Houston. If the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is healthy, he has a chance to play a major role.

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/ivVhRFKyEc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2019

Toronto’s X-Factor is Fred VanVleet. Ever since the birth of his second child on May 20 VanVleet has been on a tear. In the 15 playoff games prior to Fred Jr.’s arrival, the 25-year-old VanVleet was stumbling along, averaging four points per game and hitting just 19.5 per cent of his three-point attempts. Since May 20, VanVleet has exploded for a 16-points-per-game average and has drained 82.4 per cent of his three-pointers. If Freddie continues his hot hand, the Raptors will have a more than decent chance of winning this series.

By the way, eight is the answer to the number of times the word X-Factor appears. Actually, nine, if you count that one. 10 if we’re including the headline.

I promise there won’t be as many marquee matchups in my next preview of this year’s NBA Finals. I’ll aim for quality, not quantity.