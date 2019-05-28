Blogs
May 28, 2019 6:00 am

Rick Zamperin: X-Factors will determine if Raptors or Warriors will win NBA Finals

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet shoots the ball during practice ahead of the Eastern Conference NBA playoff basketball finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in Toronto on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
With the start of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors just a couple of days away, now is as good a time as any to drill down into the nitty-gritty of this series.

Which players are going to be the X-Factors in this series?

Perhaps I should define what I think an X-Factor is before we go any further. My definition of an X-Factor is a person who can have an enormous impact on a game, or a series in this case, or have very little impact at all. X-Factors are non-superstars who tend to play above their capabilities.

With that being said, here are my 2019 NBA Finals X-Factors. On a side note, I may have already set a new record for the number of times the word X-Factor appears in a blog. If you’re keeping track, I’m up to half a dozen already!

Golden State’s X-Factor is Andre Iguodala. The 35-year-old small forward/shooting guard will be tasked with trying to slow down Raptors star Kawhi Leonard. The 15-year NBA veteran, who has hinted at retirement after this season, is battling a calf injury. In the last 19 playoff games, in which Iguodala has scored in double figures, the Warriors are 18-1, with the only loss coming May 4 in overtime against Houston. If the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is healthy, he has a chance to play a major role.

Toronto’s X-Factor is Fred VanVleet. Ever since the birth of his second child on May 20 VanVleet has been on a tear. In the 15 playoff games prior to Fred Jr.’s arrival, the 25-year-old VanVleet was stumbling along, averaging four points per game and hitting just 19.5 per cent of his three-point attempts. Since May 20, VanVleet has exploded for a 16-points-per-game average and has drained 82.4 per cent of his three-pointers. If Freddie continues his hot hand, the Raptors will have a more than decent chance of winning this series.

By the way, eight is the answer to the number of times the word X-Factor appears. Actually, nine, if you count that one. 10 if we’re including the headline.

I promise there won’t be as many marquee matchups in my next preview of this year’s NBA Finals. I’ll aim for quality, not quantity.

