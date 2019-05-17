Crime
May 17, 2019 3:00 pm

Waterloo police recover stolen motorcycle in downtown Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested four men and two women on Friday after police say they seized two grams of suspected fentanyl.

Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police arrested one person and are looking for another after they located a stolen motorcycle at a home in downtown Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say that they found two people in possession of a stolen motorcycle at a home near Hohner Avenue and Lancaster Street.

READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested after hammer attack leaves victim with serious injuries

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man while a 50-year-old Kitchener man fled on foot.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Waterloo police seek to identify person in video (Jan. 4)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Frderick crime
Central Frederick
East Ward Kitchener
Hohner Avenue
Kitchener Crime
Lancaster Street
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.