Waterloo police recover stolen motorcycle in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police arrested one person and are looking for another after they located a stolen motorcycle at a home in downtown Kitchener on Thursday.
Police say that they found two people in possession of a stolen motorcycle at a home near Hohner Avenue and Lancaster Street.
Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man while a 50-year-old Kitchener man fled on foot.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
