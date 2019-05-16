Kinzie Avenue Kitchener
May 16, 2019 10:40 am

Kitchener man arrested after hammer attack leaves victim with serious injuries: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man in connection to an assault with a hammer in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a townhouse near Thaler and Kinzie avenues at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a person being struck by a hammer.

Upon arrival, they say they found a man with serious injuries.

His attacker had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police located the suspect a short time later at a home on Veronica Drive.

Officers from the tactical unit secured the area before police made an arrest several hours later.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man. He has been charged with assault with a weapon.

