Waterloo police search for suspect in 2 alleged Kitchener sexual assaults

Waterloo Regional Police have released details about a man they are looking for in connection with a pair of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called for reports of sexual assaults near St. Leger Street just after 3 p.m.

Two women told police they were touched inappropriately by the same man a short distance from each other around the same time frame.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build who stands around five feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and tan baggy pants at the time of the alleged incident, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.