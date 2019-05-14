Crime
May 14, 2019 5:54 pm
Updated: May 14, 2019 5:57 pm

Waterloo police search for suspect in 2 alleged Kitchener sexual assaults

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking a suspect in two reports of sexual assault.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have released details about a man they are looking for in connection with a pair of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called for reports of sexual assaults near St. Leger Street just after 3 p.m.

Two women told police they were touched inappropriately by the same man a short distance from each other around the same time frame.

READ MORE: 4 men face charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and gun found

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build who stands around five feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and tan baggy pants at the time of the alleged incident, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kitchener
Kitchener assaults
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener sexual assault suspect
sexual assault Kitchener
St. Leger Street
St. Leger Street Kitchener
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.