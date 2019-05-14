Waterloo police search for suspect in 2 alleged Kitchener sexual assaults
Waterloo Regional Police have released details about a man they are looking for in connection with a pair of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
Police say they were called for reports of sexual assaults near St. Leger Street just after 3 p.m.
Two women told police they were touched inappropriately by the same man a short distance from each other around the same time frame.
READ MORE: 4 men face charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and gun found
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build who stands around five feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and tan baggy pants at the time of the alleged incident, police say.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.