4 men face charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and gun found: Waterloo police

The Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged four suspects after they recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and a gun in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police said officers spotted two stolen vehicles at around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Chandler Drive.

During the arrest, police said they also found suspected methamphetamine and a handgun.

Police said four men, between the ages of 23 and 32, face multiple charges including vehicle theft and drug possession.

