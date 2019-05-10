Crime
May 10, 2019 1:57 pm

4 men face charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and gun found: Waterloo police

By Intern  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a gun, two stolen vehicles and meth during an arrest in Kitchener on Thursday.

The Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged four suspects after they recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and a gun in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police said officers spotted two stolen vehicles at around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Chandler Drive.

During the arrest, police said they also found suspected methamphetamine and a handgun.

Police said four men, between the ages of 23 and 32, face multiple charges including vehicle theft and drug possession.

