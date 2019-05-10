4 men face charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and gun found: Waterloo police

The Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged four suspects after they recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and a gun in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police said officers spotted two stolen vehicles at around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Chandler Drive.
During the arrest, police said they also found suspected methamphetamine and a handgun.
Police said four men, between the ages of 23 and 32, face multiple charges including vehicle theft and drug possession.
