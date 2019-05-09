Police search for 2 suspects after reported armed Kitchener mugging: police
Waterloo Regional Police say two men used a knife in a mugging in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
They said the robbery took place at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Vanier and Shelley drives.
Police said two suspects pulled a knife against a man and a woman and demanded their belongings. The suspect allegedly assaulted the man but there was no report of any injuries, police said.
Police said the suspects fled and were last seen on Shelley Drive running towards Courtland Avenue East.
Police did not say what was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
