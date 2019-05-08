Police investigate reports of strangers following children in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating what appear to be two incidents involving strangers following children in Kitchener.

The first incident took place on May 3 at around 8:30 a.m. on Fairway Road North, where two children walking to school were reportedly followed.

Police said a man driving a white van with green lettering on the side stopped his vehicle on the side of the road.

Even though the man did not talk to the children, they fled the area when he got out of the van, police said.

A second incident took place on Tuesday around 8:40 a.m. in the area of Oldfield and Casey drives in Kitchener, where a man in a white van was reportedly following a child, but did not speak with them.

Police said the driver is described as a white man in his mid-20s with short reddish/brown hair and was driving a tall, white van pulling a utility trailer with a black tarp on top.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

