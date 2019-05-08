Multiple weapons seized, suspect charged in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 62-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after officers seized multiple weapons on Tuesday.
Officers executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. in the area of Briar Avenue. Police said two long guns, ammunition, magazines and various knives were seized.
READ MORE: Police continue to investigate hotel shooting in Cambridge
According to police, a man was charged with several firearms-related offences.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.