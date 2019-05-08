Multiple weapons seized, suspect charged in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 62-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after officers seized multiple weapons on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant around 2 p.m. in the area of Briar Avenue. Police said two long guns, ammunition, magazines and various knives were seized.

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate hotel shooting in Cambridge

According to police, a man was charged with several firearms-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A 62-year-old Kitchener male arrested and 2 long guns seized after members of our Drugs and Firearms Unit, along with the assistance of ERU conducted a safety warrant at a residence on Briar Avenue in Kitchener this afternoon. More details:https://t.co/FG8mdQ7PlH pic.twitter.com/zWAVCN35Qy — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 7, 2019