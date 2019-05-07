Police continue to investigate hotel shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred in the early morning of April 27 at The Grand Hotel in Cambridge.

Police believe that the altercation might have started inside the hotel and then spilled outside.

It is alleged that shots were fired in the back parking lot of the hotel, police said.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Despite an arrest being made, police said the investigation is still ongoing.

A suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Boivin, turned himself in at the Central Division station on Frederick Street last week.

Police said he faces several charges including discharging a pistol with intent to endanger life.

Investigators are still requesting public assistance.

Anyone with information can call the police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.