Waterloo police arrest Kitchener man sought in connection to Cambridge shooting, other crimes

Waterloo Regional Police’s search for Matthew Boivin has come to a peaceful ending.

Police say the 33-year-old man turned himself in at the Central Division station on Frederick Street on Wednesday.

They announced Tuesday that a warrant had been issued for the Kitchener man for a list of charges which included assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.

Police said the charges were in connection to incidents which had occurred within the region.

Police said they have also charged Boivin in connection with a recent shooting in Cambridge.

They said that a male suffered minor gunshot wounds in connection to a disturbance on Saturday near Dolph Street and King Street East in Preston.

Police have laid a host of charges in connection with the incident including discharging a pistol with intent to endanger life, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They have also laid several charges against Boivin including sexual assault and robbery in connection to an incident which occurred on Sunday.