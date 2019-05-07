Kitchener lawyer charged with fraud after $1.5M swindled from 49 people: OPP
Police have charged a former real estate lawyer with fraud in a case they allege swindled 49 people out of more than $1.5 million.
Ontario Provincial Police say 37-year-old Stuart Cameron Murray of Kitchener, Ont., was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.
They say he previously ran a law practice called “Mullun Law” with offices throughout the province, including Kitchener, Ottawa, Toronto, Oakville and Sudbury.
READ MORE: Fraud, theft among 239 charges couple face in Saskatchewan and Ontario
Police have given no details on how the fraud allegedly operated but say it involved misappropriating funds from the firm’s trust account.
They say Murray is due to appear in court in Ottawa on June 12.
The Law Society of Ontario’s website says Murray’s licence is currently suspended.
WATCH: Common warning signs of investment fraud
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.