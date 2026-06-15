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Crime

Barrie police officer faces assault charge after disturbance call

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 4:39 pm
1 min read
The Barrie Police Service logos are shown ahead of a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
The Barrie Police Service logos are shown ahead of a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vanessa Tiberio
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A police officer in Barrie, Ont., is facing assault charges after an incident related to a disturbance call last week.

Barrie police say the June 8 incident was brought to the attention of the chief, who launched a complaint.

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They say the force’s professional standards unit investigated, which led them to charge the officer with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the accused officer has worked in policing for 11 years and joined the Barrie force in 2024.

Investigators say the 38-year-old officer has been reassigned to duties that are not public-facing.

The officer’s name has not been released and police gave no further details on the incident, saying the matter is now before the courts.

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