Ottawa set to extend the pause on federal fuel excise tax: source

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7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 10:40 am

    So they should because they are doing nothing about the tariffs. They should reduce a few more taxes to make life a little easier on Canadians because the price of food is getting ridiculous and heating cost will become a factor soon for Canadians trying to make ends meet.

  2. Roy DePape
    September 2, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Oh wow, how generous. Didn’t Carney say to judge him based on the price of groceries? That comment didn’t age well.

  3. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 9:54 am

    About time to stop the gouging and get the refunds rolling …. gas and grocerys

  4. A
    September 2, 2026 at 9:50 am

    I wonder how long before the loser liberals realize any good ideas from this government originated with Pierre.

  5. Lifelong Liberal Voter
    September 2, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Well I’m just disgusted. I voted Liberal to save the climate and here they are destroying it by dropping taxes.We will see how happy Canadians are in a couple of years when the B.C Alberta border is the new Pacific shoreline,monsoons and hurricanes are common on the Prairies and Quebec is an underwater attraction.

    You ruined the planet Conservative Carney, way to go !

  6. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Pierre Poilievre should be leading the country.

    The Liberals are compromised by communist China and whatever evidence they might have to argue otherwise in court has been sealed for 100 years.

  7. Thanks Pierre, you're the best !
    September 2, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Thank You Pierre Poilievre for your excellent idea of cutting this tax and pushing the “Let Them Eat Taxes Liberals” to maintain the removal.

    In a country of blind uninformed Liberal voters,you are truly a patriot to Canada and Canadians.

    Well Done Mr Poilievre, Well Done !!!

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Canada

Ottawa set to extend the pause on federal fuel excise tax: source

By David Akin Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 9:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'As Iran war drags on, calls grow to extend Canada’s gas tax break'
As Iran war drags on, calls grow to extend Canada’s gas tax break
As the U.S.-Israel war in Iran continues, so do high fuel prices, and for many Canadians, the savings from the suspension of the fuel excise tax have been much needed. But that break at the gas pumps is expected to end in just a couple of weeks. As Sean O'Shea explains, calls are growing to extend the tax suspension as Canadians continue to struggle with the high cost of living – Aug 16, 2026
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Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is expected to announce Wednesday that the current pause on the federal excise tax on gasoline and diesel will be extended until at least next year, a senior government source told Global News.

The extension was first reported by Radio-Canada.

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The federal excise tax on gasoline was 10 cents a litre and the tax on diesel was four cents a litre but those taxes were suspended in April. The suspension was to have ended on Sept. 8.

Now, with fuel prices pushing higher because of renewed hostilities in the Iran war, the government will extend that suspension.

Champagne is to announce details of the suspension at a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

The federal Conservatives have had an ongoing social media campaign to “Scrap Carney’s Labour Day Gas Tax Hike”  for several weeks and renewed that campaign with a fresh round of posts on Wednesday morning.

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