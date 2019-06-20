Waterloo police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Cambridge mall incident

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a photo of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred at a Cambridge mall on April 20.

Police say a person accidentally left behind two sets of prescription glasses in a green bag at the mall.

They say a suspect was then observed removing the contents of the bag before he was reportedly spotted entering a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with short brown hair and a beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, a grey T-shirt with “Muskoka” written across the front, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Dodge Caravan that is silver or light grey in colour.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.