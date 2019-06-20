Crime
June 20, 2019 10:22 am

Waterloo police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Cambridge mall incident

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred at a Cambridge mall in April.

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a photo of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred at a Cambridge mall on April 20.

Police say a person accidentally left behind two sets of prescription glasses in a green bag at the mall.

They say a suspect was then observed removing the contents of the bag before he was reportedly spotted entering a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with short brown hair and a beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, a grey T-shirt with “Muskoka” written across the front, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Dodge Caravan that is silver or light grey in colour.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

