Man who fled scene of collision in Cambridge caught with crack: police

One man was arrested after Waterloo Regional Police say he fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Main Street and Water Street North for reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 2:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man had lost control of his car and hit a light post before he took off on foot.

Police tracked him down a short time later and seized crack cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin as well as a large amount of cash.

A 23-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, taking a motor vehicle without consent, possession of stolen property, failure to remain and driving while under suspension.

