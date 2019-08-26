Cambridge man arrested for assaulting young girl

A 52-year-old Cambridge man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl twice, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incidents occurred on Friday and Saturday.

They say that the man was arrested on Saturday and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but did not specify what the relationship was.