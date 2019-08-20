Waterloo police asking for help in identifying sexual assault suspect

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.

According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 15 at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of King Street East.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the man in the photos and contact investigators.

READ MORE: Man facing child pornography charges after Guelph police execute search warrant

He is described as 30 to 40 years old and six feet tall with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through its website.

Looking to identify this individual in connection to a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Aug 15, in downtown Kitchener. Anyone with info is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or @WaterlooCrime. More details: https://t.co/65xVaJSys2 pic.twitter.com/rFIkank72X — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 19, 2019