Waterloo police asking for help in identifying sexual assault suspect

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.
According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 15 at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of King Street East.
Police are hoping someone will recognize the man in the photos and contact investigators.
He is described as 30 to 40 years old and six feet tall with a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666.
Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through its website.
