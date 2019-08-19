Man facing child pornography charges after Guelph police execute search warrant

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after officers carried out a search warrant in the south end of the city on Friday.

According to police, several units were involved in the investigation, along with members of the Waterloo Regional Police’s technical crime unit.

READ MORE: Milton man charged with sexual assault of 3 children in Waterloo Region

The search warrant was carried out on Friday, but police did not provide a specific location.

Police said evidence was found during the operation and that a Guelph man was charged with three child pornography-related charges.

He was not identified by Guelph police.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP seeing spike in 911 misdials

The accused was released under strict conditions and will make a court appearance in October.

Guelph police also thanked Waterloo Regional Police for their assistance.

WATCH: Goodale outlines Canada’s security ‘wish list’ for major tech companies