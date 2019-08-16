Milton man charged with sexual assault of 3 children in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police say a 32-year-old man from Milton has been arrested in connection with the reported sexual assaults of three children between the 2013 and this past July.

The man, who was not identified by police, was arrested in Milton on Thursday.

READ MORE: Police release video in connection to reported sexual assaults of 3 children in Kitchener, Waterloo

He is charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Police said the suspect resided in Waterloo Region at the time of the incidents in 2013 and 2017.

More to come.