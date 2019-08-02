Police release video in connection to reported sexual assaults of 3 children in Kitchener, Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police released a new video on Friday in connection to three reported sexual assaults against young girls in Kitchener and Waterloo.

The video shows the route police believe the suspect took before and after the most recent incident, which occurred on July 6 in an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent.

“We are really hoping this will spark someone’s memory who may not have realized the path the suspect took,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

In the July incident, police say a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building at 16 Brybeck Cres. when she was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

Police have confirmed that DNA analysis has connected one person to all three reported attacks that date back to 2013.

A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener on Oct. 27, 2017. A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Oct. 20, 2013, at an apartment building on Barrie Place in Waterloo.

The suspect is described as white and around five feet ten inches to six feet tall, with blonde-brown hair, blue or green eyes and a thin to medium build. He was seen fleeing the area in a grey four-door 2016-18 Honda Civic LX.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

