Homicide unit investigating after fatal overnight shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has died and another person has been injured after an overnight shooting.
Police said the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Winona Drive near Vaughan Road area.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Det. Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters an unknown number of suspects approached in a vehicle and multiple shots were fired.
Two people were rushed to hospital. One man died from his injuries while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Trending Now
There is no suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More on Crime
- Winnipeg man admits to killing 4 women but says he’s not criminally responsible
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar homicide suspects in B.C. ahead of next court appearance
- Man given fine and pet prohibition for Calgary dog attack that killed senior
- Homemade bombs found under machinery at Quebec construction site: company
Comments