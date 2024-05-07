Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating after fatal overnight shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 6:36 am
Police investigating after a fatal shooting overnight in Toronto on May 7, 2024.
Global News
Toronto police say a man in his 30s has died and another person has been injured after an overnight shooting.

Police said the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Winona Drive near Vaughan Road area.

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters an unknown number of suspects approached in a vehicle and multiple shots were fired.

Two people were rushed to hospital. One man died from his injuries while a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

