July 24, 2019 10:09 am

Waterloo police to provide update on investigation into reported child sexual assaults

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

WATCH: Waterloo Regional Police released surveillance video of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the reported sexual assault of a four-year-old girl at a Kitchener apartment building.

Waterloo Regional Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to provide an update on their investigation into the reported sexual assaults of three children.

All of the reported attacks involved young girls and happened between October 2013 and July 2019, according to police.

Police have said DNA found at each scene has linked the incidents to one suspect.

The investigation ramped up after police say a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on July 6 in the common area of an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener.

In the other cases, which occurred in 2017 and 2013, police say girls were sexually assaulted in stairwells at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who stands around five feet 11 inches tall.

