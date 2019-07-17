DNA evidence links 3 sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police say the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a Kitchener apartment building on July 6 has been linked to two similar incidents that occurred in the region over the past decade.

“It has been confirmed that one offender DNA profile is linked to all three incidents,” Waterloo police Insp. Mark Crowell said at a press conference on Wednesday. “The three victims involved were all sexually assaulted in stairwells inside the apartment buildings.”

On July 6, a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building at 16 Brybeck Cres. when she was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

In the other cases, which occurred in 2017 and 2013, girls were sexually assaulted in stairwells at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.

“(The buildings) all had only controlled access,” Crowell said. “The victims involved are all children females under the age of six. And this offender was targeting children specifically.

“We’re gravely concerned about the notion that these were targeted innocents.”

He said police believe there may have been other incidents that have not been reported yet.

“It is believed that there may be other victims who have not been yet identified and police are urging anyone with any information to please come forward,” Crowell explained.

He said some areas in the region will soon see an increased police presence as officers will be appealing to the public for more information.

“Our officers will be engaging with the members of the community to share information regarding these offences or any outstanding suspect,” he said.

Crowell said there is no evidence that would point to whether or not the person was a resident of Waterloo region.

“With an investigation of this magnitude we’re just leaving no stone unturned, leaving all possibilities open,” he said.

Police say they are hoping that the composite sketch released on Wednesday or the video evidence released a couple of days after the most recent incident might jog a person’s memory.

“We’re hoping that today’s outreach will cast a wide net to get people talking and thinking about,” Crowell said. “Did they observe any suspicious behaviour in or around their home, in a park, in a community centre where children might be?

“Because we can say with certainty the targeted incidents involved children.”

The suspect is being described as a white man, around feet 11 inches tall with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage or any other information they might have to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.