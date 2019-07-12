Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 8-year-old boy in Kitchener

A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on Westmount Road in Kitchener on Wednesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was walking down the sidewalk on Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when he was inappropriately touched by an unknown man.

Police released an image of a suspect they were hoping to speak with in the case Thursday and later in the day, they arrested the man and charged him with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information in connection to this investigation,” police chief Bryan Larkin said in a statement.

“Incidents such as this are taken very seriously by our police service and we have a dedicated team of investigators who continue to work diligently to provide closure to these type of investigations.”