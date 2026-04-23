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Health

Egg products in Ontario, Quebec recalled due to salmonella contamination

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Salmonella risk prompts recall of Supreme brand liquid eggs in Ontario and Quebec'
Salmonella risk prompts recall of Supreme brand liquid eggs in Ontario and Quebec
WATCH: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Supreme brand liquid eggs over possible salmonella contamination.
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Egg products sold in Ontario and Quebec are being recalled by Health Canada due to salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) states in the recall notice that select lots of Supreme Liquid Whole Eggs and Supreme Liquid Egg Whites are affected by the recall.

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Ten lots of one kilogram Liquid Whole Eggs and Supreme Liquid Egg Whites have been recalled. The best-before dates range between March 24 and May 7.

The CFIA also notes that the products are usually found in hotels, restaurants and institutions.

Consumers are being asked by the CFIA not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled products.

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