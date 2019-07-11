Crime
July 11, 2019 12:49 pm

8-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Kitchener: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with the man in this photo.

Waterloo Regional Police / handout
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another incident involving a child being sexually assaulted in Kitchener.

They say that an eight-year-old boy was walking along the sidewalk on Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when he was inappropriately touched by an unknown man.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building: police

Police say the boy did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to the investigation. They are describing him as between 25 and 30 years of age with a medium build, black hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing jeans, a grey tank top and a red/white shirt or scarf.

Story continues below

The incident comes on the heels of another child sexual assault investigation which occurred in a Kitchener apartment building over the weekend.

Police said that on Saturday, a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m. when she was reportedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: DNA technology sketches suspect in unsolved child sex assaults in Kitchener, Waterloo

The suspect in that incident is described as a white man, around five-feet-ten to six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped t-shirt.

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators do not believe that the incidents are linked to one another.

Police are asking anyone with information about the cases to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
inappropriately touching boy kitchener
Kitchener child sexual assault
Kitchener Crime
Westmount Road
Westmount Road Kitchener

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.