8-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another incident involving a child being sexually assaulted in Kitchener.
They say that an eight-year-old boy was walking along the sidewalk on Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when he was inappropriately touched by an unknown man.
Police say the boy did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident.
Police released a photo of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to the investigation. They are describing him as between 25 and 30 years of age with a medium build, black hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing jeans, a grey tank top and a red/white shirt or scarf.
The incident comes on the heels of another child sexual assault investigation which occurred in a Kitchener apartment building over the weekend.
Police said that on Saturday, a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m. when she was reportedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted.
The suspect in that incident is described as a white man, around five-feet-ten to six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped t-shirt.
A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators do not believe that the incidents are linked to one another.
Police are asking anyone with information about the cases to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
