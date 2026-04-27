2nd-degree murder charges laid following downtown killing: Regina police

Second-degree murder charges have been laid against a 29-year-old man accused of killing a 36-year-old in Regina earlier this month, the city’s police said.
Around 1:15 a.m. on April 13, officers with the Regina Police Service arrived at the 3100 block of 5 Avenue, where Myles Anderson, the victim, lay with injuries, according to a news release from the force.
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Despite efforts from officers, Anderson was declared dead when EMS arrived at the downtown crime scene, the release said.
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Charges were laid after the man’s arrest on Friday, police added. It followed a search of his home in the 1600 block of Toronto Street.
This is Regina’s second homicide case of 2026, police said. The accused was set to appear in court on Monday morning.
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