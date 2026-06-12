Cocaine and handgun among items seized in Saskatoon, 4 Toronto men charged

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Four Toronto men are facing a combined 28 charges in Saskatoon after a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of kilograms of cocaine, among other items, police said.

More than 2.8 kilograms of cocaine, a loaded Glock 23 pistol and ammunition were among the items seized by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). It said officers exercised search warrants at two homes in the city, one on Meadows Parkway and another on Akhtar Bend, on June 4.

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Police also confiscated C$33,949, US$899 and $28,500 in counterfeit cash, an SPS news release said.

Packaging, scales and cellphones were found, along with high-end jewelry, bags and shoes.

Four men in their 20s were charged, but police did not disclose what those 28 charges are.