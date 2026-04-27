Reward for tips on Lambton College shooting prime suspect doubles to $50K

Sarnia, Ont., police say the reward for information leading to the arrest of the prime suspect in the Lambton College fatal shooting has doubled.

In a release on Friday, police said the reward has been increased to $50,000 thanks to donations received.

Law enforcement is still searching for Kyaw “Chin” Doe, one of two suspects in the April 10 shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. A Canada-wide warrant remains in force for his arrest.

Police say they responded to the bar at Lambton College shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found three people injured. One was suffering from life-threatening injuries, with the other two dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man, who has been described by police as “very well-liked,” was taken to Bluewater Health in serious condition and later died in hospital. Police identified the victim as Dane Nisbit.

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Nisbet, a hockey player who laced up for teams like the North Middlesex Stars, Mooretown Flags, Sarnia Legionnaires and Lambton Jr. Sting Triple-A over the years, was a “tough and talented player whose passion for the game touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

View image in full screen Kyaw Doe is seen in these photos provided by Sarnia police. Sarnia police/photo

Det.-Sgt. Kent Jamieson told Global News four people drove away from the scene in a Toyota Prius. One of two women was let out of the car, which made its way to London, Ont.

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Search warrants were executed on April 11 at two London homes, and the vehicle was recovered and one suspect was arrested. Oudom Bun, 23, of London was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

During separate search warrants to find Doe, police searched both a Sarnia home and a hotel unit in nearby Point Edward on April 12. Though they did not find Doe, they arrested one of the two women with the suspects the night of the shooting. They also believe they found the weapon used in the shooting during the hotel unit search, a Glock 45 acquired outside Canada. A man who was in the unit was also arrested.

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Ava-Leigh Lightheart and Johnathan Osborne-Walsh, both 19, are each facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact to murder.

According to police, there is “no evidence of any culpability” regarding the woman who was let out of the vehicle following the shooting. She is now considered a witness in the case.

Police have identified Doe as their prime suspect in the Lambton College shooting. At the time of the incident, he was subject to a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Investigators believe Doe, who they allege has ties to criminal networks in western and northern Ontario, has left the Sarnia area and is in hiding.

Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers say the $50,000 cash reward is for information that leads to Doe’s arrest. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone or online.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea