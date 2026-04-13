Lambton College shooting: Multiple arrests made, search for main suspect ongoing

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Sarnia, Ont., police say they’ve made multiple arrests in a fatal triple shooting at Lambton College last week, but the search for the main suspect remains ongoing.

Police issued multiple news releases over the weekend detailing the arrests after 20-year-old Dane Nisbet was killed and two others were hurt in the shooting on Friday.

The incident unfolded overnight. Sarnia police officers were called to a bar at Lambton College at 12:52 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found three people suffering from injuries they described as both life-threatening and non-life-threatening.

Nisbet was taken to Bluewater Health in serious condition. He later died in hospital.

Investigators believe two men were involved in the incident: a man who acted as the shooter, and another who was an accomplice.

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On Saturday, police executed search warrants at two London, Ont., homes. Officers recovered a vehicle used in the shooting and arrested the second suspect wanted in the shooting.

Oudom Bun, 23, of London, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say 24-year-old London resident Kyaw Doe is their prime suspect. At the time of the shooting, he was subject to a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

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He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

“Investigators believe that Doe went into hiding shortly after the murder and is actively evading police capture,” police said Saturday.

“Police believe Doe has ties to criminal elements in both western and northern Ontario, and who may be assisting him. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

To find him, officers executed search warrants at a home in Sarnia and at a hotel unit in nearby Point Edward on Sunday.

During the search warrant, police arrested a woman who was one of two females with the suspects the night of the shooting.

When they raided the hotel unit, officers found what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting, which they believe originated from the United States. A man who was in the unit was also arrested.

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Ava-Leigh Lightheart and Johnathan Osborne-Walsh, both 19, are each facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact to murder.

“As his family, friends, and our community continue to mourn the loss of Dane Nisbet, we extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” Chief Derek Davis said Sunday.

Nisbet, a hockey player who laced up for teams like the North Middlesex Stars, Mooretown Flags, Sarnia Legionnaires and Lambton Jr. Sting AAA over the years, was a “a tough and talented player whose passion for the game touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

“Dane will be remembered for his kindness, determination, and always looking out for his teammates,” the Stars wrote in a post on Facebook.

“His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire hockey community.”

Meanwhile, Lambton College – which closed on Friday – said in a post on Facebook that it will begin a “phased return” on Monday.

“This phased approach is intended to give students and employees the opportunity to access supports and reconnect with each other,” the school said.

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“We recognize that this will not feel like a return to normal, and we will be approaching the end of Winter Term with flexibility and care in recognition of the needs of our student community.”