4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the common area of a Kitchener apartment building over the weekend.

Police said the girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m. on Saturday when she was reportedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Man charged after lengthy police standoff on Kitchener arena roof

The victim was transported to hospital but she has since been released.

The suspect is being described as a white man, around five-feet-ten to six-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat and grey striped T-shirt.

Police say they are looking to see if there is any connection between the incident and two similar incidents which occurred in the region in 2013 and 2017.

READ MORE: DNA technology sketches suspect in unsolved child sex assaults in Kitchener, Waterloo

In each case, two girls were sexually assaulted at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.

Last summer, police announced they had DNA which connected the two incidents and they released a composite photo of the suspect in the case.

Police say they are establishing a command post in the area and will be conducting a canvas of the neighbourhood on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police investigating ‘disturbance’ after finding man in critical condition in Kitchener

Police are also looking for anyone who might have surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.