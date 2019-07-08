Man charged after lengthy police standoff on Kitchener arena roof

Waterloo Regional Police say a 41-year-old man has been charged following a lengthy standoff on the roof of a Kitchener arena on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Queensmount Arena on Queen’s Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a break-in.

Police located a man allegedly trying to set a large fuel tank on fire in a fenced-in area.

The man reportedly fled from officers by climbing to the roof of the arena where he caused several thousand dollars in damage.

Police said after several hours of negotiating, the suspect turned himself over to police.

The man was also charged with breaking-and-entering, mischief causing damages over $5,000 and arson.

