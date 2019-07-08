Police investigating ‘disturbance’ after finding man in critical condition in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say one person is in critical condition after a “disturbance” reportedly took place in Kitchener on Monday.

Police say officers were called to the area of Doon Village Road and Pioneer Drive just after midnight, where they reportedly found a man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No other information has been provided by police.

Anyone with tips is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

