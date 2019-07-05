Crime
July 5, 2019 3:08 pm

Kitchener nurse arrested after allegedy stealing drugs from long-term care home

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo police arrested a nurse on Thursday after a long-term care facility alleged he had been stealing drugs.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
A A

A nurse working at a long-term care home in Kitchener was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing drugs from the facility, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were contacted on June 20 by the facility about a report that a nurse had been stealing narcotics.

READ MORE: Police find meth, stun gun after pulling over stolen car in Kitchener

Police say the nurse’s actions did not appear to jeopardize patient care and that there is no concern for public safety.

The man has been charged with theft, forgery and breach of trust.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener
Kitchener arrest
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener male nurse arrested
Kitchener news
Kitchener nurse arrested
Kitchener Police
Waterloo
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.