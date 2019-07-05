Kitchener nurse arrested after allegedy stealing drugs from long-term care home

A nurse working at a long-term care home in Kitchener was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing drugs from the facility, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were contacted on June 20 by the facility about a report that a nurse had been stealing narcotics.

Police say the nurse’s actions did not appear to jeopardize patient care and that there is no concern for public safety.

The man has been charged with theft, forgery and breach of trust.