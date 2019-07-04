Police find meth, stun gun after pulling over stolen car in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they found more than expected after they pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was tracked down around Westmount Road and Highland Road West at around 2 p.m.

After arresting the man who was behind the wheel and his female passenger, they also discovered suspected methamphetamine and a stun gun.

The man and woman, who were both 23, are facing several charges including with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

The man was also charged with operate conveyance while disqualified and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

