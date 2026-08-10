Captain charged after boat capsizes in New York, killing woman and baby

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The operator of a boat that capsized in New York Harbor, killing a mother and her infant daughter, is facing criminal charges and authorities are investigating whether the vessel was an illegal charter, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

In a statement to Global News, the New York City Police Department said police received a 911 call reporting an overturned vessel in the vicinity of Liberty Island on Saturday at 10:25 p.m. local time.

“The NYPD’s Harbor Unit, SCUBA Team and Aviation responded to the scene. A total of 12 individuals were rescued from the water prior to police arrival. A 27-year-old female and 5-month-old female were located in the water by NYPD divers and transported by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in critical condition where they were later pronounced deceased,” police said.

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The NYPD identified the mother and the five-month-old as Queens resident Sara Sanchez, 27, and her daughter, Antonella Garcia.

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According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the others were in stable condition.

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Manuel Hernandez, 46, of New York, has been charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

He was taken into federal custody and the New York Southern District Court will now take on the investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances and cause of the fatal incident involving the overturned vessel.

“Following the initial rescue, the operator of the vessel was arrested by the NYPD for reckless endangerment. Coast Guard Investigators are also determining whether the operation constitutes an illegal charter operation and are coordinating efforts in conjunction with NYPD. The Coast Guard, in coordination with the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) and the NYPD, is conducting an active marine casualty investigation into the circumstances and cause of a fatal vessel capsizing,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release.

An illegal charter is any passenger-for-hire vessel operation that lacks required U.S. Coast Guard credentials, safety equipment and certificate of inspection, according to the coast guard.

Illegal charter operations often lack necessary safety equipment and may not meet the same safety standards as legal charters, posing a safety hazard to paying passengers, the coast guard added.

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“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life last night, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Capt. Doreen McCarthy, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander. “We are extremely grateful for the heroic, swift actions of our partner agencies and Good Samaritan vessel who assisted in rescuing survivors from the water.”

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Adam Schwartz told The Associated Press that his sightseeing company’s hot tub boat, Sea the City II, was out on a cruise when the accident occurred and took the 12 survivors onboard.

“Our captain and both crew members immediately assisted, called in to the Coast Guard and … then coordinated with the Coast Guard and NYPD Harbor units to bring them to land in Brooklyn,” Schwartz told The Associated Press on Sunday.

— with files from The Associated Press