Hagersville man arrested in connection to Kitchener grocery store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Hagersville man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Kitchener grocery store in February.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m. on February 25, they were called at the Freshco grocery store at Weber Street East and Franklin Street North for reports of a robbery.

They say that two men used a stolen pickup truck to remove an ATM from inside the store. One of the suspects threatened customers with a handgun as the robbery was taking place.

Police say that a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and break and enter.

Police said they were looking to arrest other suspects in the case.