Crime
July 3, 2019 3:09 pm

Hagersville man arrested in connection to Kitchener grocery store robbery

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: A photo of handcuffs

Getty Images
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Hagersville man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Kitchener grocery store in February.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m. on February 25, they were called at the Freshco grocery store at Weber Street East and Franklin Street North for reports of a robbery.

READ MORE: Police search for armed robbery suspects after ATM reported stolen from Kitchener store

They say that two men used a stolen pickup truck to remove an ATM from inside the store. One of the suspects threatened customers with a handgun as the robbery was taking place.

Police say that a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and break and enter.

READ MORE: 21-year-old woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ in Kitchener: police

Police said they were looking to arrest other suspects in the case.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATM robbery
Crime
Hagersville
Hagersville arrest
Kitchener
Kitchener ATM robbery
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.