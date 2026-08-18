Saskatchewan RCMP searching for vehicle connected to Sandy Bay homicide probe

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RCMP in Sandy Bay, Sask., are looking for a vehicle that investigators believe is connected to a homicide probe.

Police said in a news release its officers were called to a residence in Sandy Bay at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday for reports of an injured adult male.

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Officers found the male and he was declared deceased at the scene. His death is considered suspicious, and the homicide unit is now investigating.

“Investigation has determined that a dark-coloured blue or black van or SUV may be connected to this investigation. The vehicle may have a dent on the vehicle’s driver’s side back tire rim,” police said.

“The van/SUV should not be approached. The occupant(s) may be armed and are considered dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.