21-year-old woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ in Kitchener: police

A woman was taken to hospital after she was shot outside a home in Kitchener early Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the woman was among a large group of people outside a home near Paulander Drive and Victoria Street South when two men approached before they fired a gun.

Police believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police say the men took off on Paulander Drive towards Lawrence Avenue in a dark-coloured SUV.

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence as they investigate the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2375 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.