June 17, 2019 11:08 am
Updated: June 17, 2019 11:09 am

Waterloo police investigating shooting after man with gunshot wound arrives at Kitchener hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man arrived at a Kitchener hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Police say the man, who arrived at a local hospital around 5:30 a.m., suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

They say the victim would not provide any details about where the shooting occurred.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4439 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

