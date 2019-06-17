Waterloo police investigating shooting after man with gunshot wound arrives at Kitchener hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man arrived at a Kitchener hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Police say the man, who arrived at a local hospital around 5:30 a.m., suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

READ MORE: Pair arrested after stolen truck spotted in parking lot of Kitchener motel — police

They say the victim would not provide any details about where the shooting occurred.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4439 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.