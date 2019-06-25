3 people injured after shooting in Kitchener strip mall: police

Three people suffered injuries after an alleged shooting occurred in a shopping plaza in Kitchener early Monday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received multiple calls after gunshots were heard in a plaza on Fairway Road South near Wilson Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. on Monday night.

After officers arrived, police say they found the three victims, with one having suffered serious injuries. They were all taken to hospital.

Police have not released any further details of the reported shooting including how the victims were injured.

Police are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area as they investigate.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.