Waterloo police looking for suspect after another Kitchener fondling incident

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been riding a bicycle past woman while touching them inappropriately in Kitchener.

The latest incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, near Thaler Avenue and Fairway Road North.

The woman was walking down the road and the man allegedly touched her inappropriately before taking off on his bicycle.

Police say this is at least the fourth time that there have been similar incidents in the area.

The suspect is described as white, around 50 years old, 220 pounds, with a heavy build, short hair and beard stubble. The male was riding a bicycle with a red milk crate attached to the back.

Police are asking anyone who has experienced similar incidents or with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

