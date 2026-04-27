1 man dead, suspect in custody after stabbing in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in Mount Royal Park in Montreal has been arrested, Montreal police say.
The incident occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on Sunday between several people in the park, near the intersection of Avenue du Parc and Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine in the Ville-Marie borough.
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Police said a 30-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his upper body from a sharp object. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
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A 58-year-old was arrested near the scene and will face questioning from investigators to determine how he was involved in the conflict.
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