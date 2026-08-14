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Crime

Man charged in Red Deer drug bust on the loose: RCMP

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
Red Deer RCMP display a cache of drugs seized during a traffic stop and subsequent search of a home in the city in early July. View image in full screen
Red Deer RCMP display a cache of drugs seized during a traffic stop and subsequent search of a home in the city in early July. Red Deer RCMP
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RCMP in Red Deer say a drug trafficking investigation has resulted in several different drugs being taken off the streets and two men in their 20s facing charges.

Mounties say they pulled over a vehicle on 30 Avenue in Red Deer in early July, which led to a search warrant at a home in the city’s Lancaster neighbourhood.

Police seized more than a kilogram of suspected fentanyl, roughly 334 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of crystal meth and $15,000 in cash.

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A 22-year-old from Calgary has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

A 23-year-old Surrey resident, Ravinder Singh Gosal, faced the same charges, but failed to attend court in Red Deer on July 23.

RCMP say anyone with information on Gosal’s whereabouts is asked to contact them.

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Click to play video: '8 charged in organized crime investigation involving firearm, drug trafficking: Calgary police'
8 charged in organized crime investigation involving firearm, drug trafficking: Calgary police

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