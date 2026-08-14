Peel police charge 3 youths in Brampton ‘Rogue Riders’ dirt bike investigation

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Three youths have been charged following an investigation into alleged reckless dirt bike riding in Brampton, Ont., Peel Regional Police say.

Police said officers with 21 Division Community Intervention and Response Team launched “Project Rogue Riders” in April after receiving several complaints from residents about off-road vehicles being driven in residential neighbourhoods.

According to investigators, the vehicles were observed travelling at high speeds, being driven on park pathways, sidewalks and failing to stop at stop signs.

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On July 23, officers executed search warrants at two Brampton residences and seized six dirt bikes as evidence.

Police said investigators identified three male youths during the investigation.

A 15-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of stunt driving and two counts of careless driving

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A 17-year-old was charged with breach of recognizance and careless driving, and a 13-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving and careless driving.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the 21 Division Community Intervention and Response team.