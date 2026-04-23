RCMP investigating Peace River homicide, seek help identifying suspect

Alberta RCMP homicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead at the gas pumps at a Petro-Canada service station on 78 Street in Peace River, Alta., early Thursday morning.
RCMP say police were called in approximately two hours after the incident occurred.
Investigators have since obtained surveillance video that shows a suspect stealing a vehicle, getting into the driver’s seat and running over the victim who died from his injuries.
RCMP are now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, as well as information on the movements of the stolen vehicle between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and have released photos of both the suspect and the vehicle in hopes someone will have information about them.
The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black T-shirt with white decal, black boots, one grey glove and one black glove.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611.
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Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app that is available through the Apple App or Google Play store.
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