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Crime

RCMP investigating Peace River homicide, seek help identifying suspect

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 7:43 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect and the vehicle he was driving after a man was found dead in Peace River early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect and the vehicle he was driving after a man was found dead in Peace River early Thursday morning. Source: RCMP
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Alberta RCMP homicide investigators have been called in after a man was found dead at the gas pumps at a Petro-Canada service station on 78 Street in Peace River, Alta., early Thursday morning.

RCMP say police were called in approximately two hours after the incident occurred.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance video that shows a suspect stealing a vehicle, getting into the driver’s seat and running over the victim who died from his injuries.

RCMP are now asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, as well as information on the movements of the stolen vehicle between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and have released photos of both the suspect and the vehicle in hopes someone will have information about them.

Alberta RCMP have released several photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the killing of a man in Peace River early Thursday morning, in hopes someone from the public may have information on its whereabouts. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP have released several photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the killing of a man in Peace River early Thursday morning, in hopes someone from the public may have information on its whereabouts. Source: RCMP

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black T-shirt with white decal, black boots, one grey glove and one black glove.

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Alberta RCMP have released several photos of a suspect believed to be involved in the killing of a man in Peace River early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP have released several photos of a suspect believed to be involved in the killing of a man in Peace River early Thursday morning. Source: RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611.

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Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app that is available through the Apple App or Google Play store.

Click to play video: 'Alberta woman, 82, and her dog missing in Saskatchewan'
Alberta woman, 82, and her dog missing in Saskatchewan
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