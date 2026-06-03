Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 more arrested after ‘organized’ assaults against Toronto’s Jewish community

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 2:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'National Unity Council to assess hate-motivated crime'
National Unity Council to assess hate-motivated crime
RELATED: National Unity Council to assess hate-motivated crime
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say four people have been arrested in connection with two suspected hate-motivated assaults against the Jewish community.

The arrests come nearly a month after an 18-year-old man was released on bail for charges related to the same assaults.

On Wednesday, Chief Supt. Katherine Stephenson said two adult men, one male youth and one female youth have been arrested. In addition, she said two other youths — a male and female — remain at large.

“These incidents were not random,” Stephenson said. “Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, we allege that members of the Jewish community were deliberately targeted.

“These incidents appear to have been organized and planned with more than one individual involved in the coordination.”

On April 30, police responded to an assault in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area. It was reported that three victims, visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community, were walking outside.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect who was in a vehicle discharged an imitation firearm that the victims described as an Orbeez-type gun, police said. They sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled in a blue SUV.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On May 7 at approximately 10:45 a.m., police responded to an assault in progress outside the Congregation Chasidei Bobov synagogue. Three people, described as visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community, were shot from a vehicle with an imitation firearm. One victim was struck and suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled in a blue Lexus SUV, police said.

A replica gun is pictured in this photo evidence provided by Toronto police of a weapon involved in 2 hate-motivated assaults against the Jewish community. View image in full screen
A replica gun is pictured in this photo evidence provided by Toronto police of a weapon involved in 2 hate-motivated assaults against the Jewish community. Toronto Police Service

Of the seven individuals identified, Stephenson said “some” were involved in each incident.

“There was commonality between the vehicle used and some of the suspects that linked this together,” she said. “I can tell you that from the seven they were organized and planned, and some of that planning even occurred in the day before this happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ruslan Novruzov of Vaughan was arrested on May 8 after search warrants were executed at a residence and on a vehicle. Two gel-blaster imitation firearms were seized, along with other evidence.

Evidence heard in court on May 12 and reasons for Novruzov’s release on $2,000 are covered by a court-ordered publication ban.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made after 3 people shot at with replica gun in suspected hate crime outside Toronto synagogue'
Arrest made after 3 people shot at with replica gun in suspected hate crime outside Toronto synagogue

Stephenson said Wednesday the matter is before the courts, but stressed allegations targeting violence against a community “demands a thorough and determined response.”

She added Novruzov’s arrested helped lead police to the four recently taken into custody.

with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices