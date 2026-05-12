Teen accused of firing at 3 people outside synagogue with replica gun granted bail

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An 18-year-old Vaughan, Ont., boy charged with two suspected hate-motivated assaults with a weapon investigations involving the Jewish community has been released on $2,000 bail.

Ruslan Novruzov was released from the Toronto Regional Bail Centre just after noon on Monday with strict conditions he remain in his house in Vaughan at all times except in the event of a medical emergency.

Novruzov was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims or be within 200 metres of any place where he knows the victims to be, except for required court appearances. The Justice of the Peace further ordered him to not possess any weapons, including pellet guns and imitation firearms.

According to Toronto police, Novruzov was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. last Friday at his home in Vaughan. Investigators say search warrants were also executed at the residence and a vehicle was seized, along with evidence, including “two gel-blaster imitation firearms.”

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He was charged with four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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The charges relate to two incidents. On April 30, police responded to an assault that took place in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area. It was reported that three victims, visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community, were walking outside.

Police say a suspect, who was in a vehicle, discharged an imitation firearm that the victims described as an Orbeez-type gun. The victims sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled in a blue SUV.

The second incident happened on May 7 at approximately 10:45 a.m. Police say they responded to an assault in progress outside the Congregation Chasidei Bobov synagogue. Three people, described as visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community, were shot at from a vehicle with an imitation firearm. One victim was struck and suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled in a blue Lexus SUV.

Police say the two incidents are being investigated as suspected hate-motivated offences.

In a post on X, Mayor Olivia Chow called the attack outside the synagogue “a disgusting antisemitic hate crime.” Chow also thanked police for their swift arrest in the case.

“Toronto is a city where everyone must be free to practice their faith and live without fear,” the mayor added.

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Evidence heard in court Monday and reasons for Novruzov’s release on bail are covered by a court-ordered publication ban. The teen will return to court next month.